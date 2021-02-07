We have all read that the holidays can be a trying and lonely time for senior citizens. To help seniors know they are not forgotten, the sisters of Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (Key Women Educators Society International) came up with “Snuggle Up to a Senior,” where they donated slipper socks and throw blankets to seniors at Jolly Acres Senior Center in Orangeburg, and Calhoun Convalescent Center in St. Matthews. Pictured, from left, are Phyllis, Calhoun Convalescent Center activities director; Audrey Irick, Tau Chapter's recording secretary; Valerie Burgess, Tau Chapter's first vice president; and Barbara Andrews, Tau Chapter's president.