Showcase of Bands Sept. 24 at Centennial Park

The manager of Fame Band and Show of Orangeburg said the community can expect a fun afternoon of music ranging from R&B to disco at an upcoming showcase event.

Gene Jennings said Fame Band and Show and the Visions Band, also of Orangeburg, will be performing at the city's first Showcase of Bands to be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Centennial Park in Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We're inviting everyone to come out and enjoy the bands. We're actually the host band. It's something my brother wanted to do for a while. So we decided to put the wheels in motion," Jennings said.

“We want to let folks see who the bands are and what they sound like. It's going to be a variety of music. It'll be a little R&B, a little disco-type music, just a variety that everybody can possibly enjoy,” the band manager said.

Jennings said Centennial Park provides a “really nice” setting for an afternoon of good music.

“We're going to try to make this a very nice event for everybody who comes out," he said.

For more information, individuals can contact Jennings by phone at 803-546-3611 or by email at genejennings14@yahoo.com.