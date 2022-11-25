The way we shop communicates the values that we have. While any of us alone may not be able to make a difference with our dollars, together we are able to make change.

During the pandemic, small businesses were hard hit and the ones that were hit the hardest were those owned by under-represented communities. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Black-owned businesses closed at twice the rate of white-owned ones. Things that were already unequal became more unequal.

McKinsey & Co. conducted research into the inclusive shopper in 2021. As part of their background research, they reported that while 14% of the U.S. population identifies as Black, Black-owned businesses received less than 1.5% of all retail spending in 2020.

This holiday season, you can help mitigate historic financial discrimination against Black-owned businesses and communities by directing some of your spending dollars in that direction.

Why shop black-owned businesses?

There are many reasons to direct your spending dollars to under-represented communities. Green America lists the following:

• Helping to close the racial wealth gap caused by Jim Crow-era practices that prevented wealth building.

• Strengthening local economies, especially those businesses that are still half as likely to receive bank loans as white businesses.

• Fostering job creation among a community that was harder hit by unemployment during the pandemic than any other community.

• Promoting accessibility by supporting businesses that are more likely to provide overlooked services such as representative toys or skin and hair care for people of color.

How can you support black-owned businesses?

Beyond the obvious of spending your money at Black-owned shops, Small Business Trends suggests several ways to help them succeed. Set aside money in your budget that is specifically earmarked to be spent at Black-owned businesses. Commit to having a certain percentage of your holiday shopping dollars go to these businesses.

After shopping, help to promote the businesses. Tell your friends and families about the shops and your experience there. Post about them in your social media, such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok make up important marketing channels for small businesses.

Post positive, authentic and detailed reviews on places like Google or Yelp.

Mel Rhoden, a life purpose coach, recommends building a relationship with the Black-owned businesses that you shop at. Don’t just have it be a checkmark on a good deeds list, but be a true partner and ally. Ask what is needed and take some time to get to know the owners and managers. “I don’t want your support just because I’m Black,” he wrote. “I want it because you believe in me and my business’s mission, vision and values.”

How to find black-owned businesses

Like many things these days, the easiest way to find Black-owned businesses might be to search online and see if there is a local organization that lists and promotes businesses owned by underrepresented populations.

If you cannot find one, there are some national and federal organizations that are promoting and supporting Black-owned businesses. Some of them include:

• Black Founders

• Minority Business Certifications

• Black-Owned Everything

• Coalition to Back Black Businesses