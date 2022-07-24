'Sewn Through Time': Sweetgrass basket makers reimagine a tradition

CHARLESTON — Basket makers have sewn baskets in the South Carolina Lowcountry since the 17th century. The tradition has been preserved at the hands of the Gullah-Geechee people, descendants of enslaved West Africans trafficked to North America.

For over 300 years, basket makers have transformed baskets from a plantation tool into an art form. Today, basket makers continue to leverage heritage tourism to make a living, to advocate for the preservation of the ecosystem vital to the tradition and to experiment with scale, form and materials. This exhibition traces the evolution of sweetgrass baskets in South Carolina, highlighting the innovative work of contemporary makers.

The opening reception for "Sewn Through Time" will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. It is free and open to the public. Visitors are invited to meet guest curator Kennedy Bennett as she shares how she came to study and write about sweetgrass baskets.

The lens brought to the baskets in this exhibit by Kennedy Bennett is that of an insider to the basket making community. A recent Yale graduate, Bennett explains growing up in Mount Pleasant as the daughter and granddaughter of basket makers, I was enveloped in a community that kept Gullah-Geechee traditions alive. My grandmother, Thelma Bennett, other family members and neighbors sewed sweetgrass baskets on their porch, at their basket stand, and at local businesses appealing to tourists. I am fortunate to have immersed myself in Gullah-Geechee culture — first as a descendant, and now in academic and curatorial contexts.

Among the makers whose work will be featured are Antwon Ford, Georgette Wright Sanders and Adell Swinton. Ford draws inspiration from gestalt psychology and the idea of a fourth dimension to conjure sculptural forms that represent “grass in motion.” With vessels like "Four Corners of Justice" that invoke both South Carolina’s sweetgrass basket and 19th century face vessel traditions, Georgette Sanders redeems the past to envision a better future. Adell Swinton’s miniature versions of classic basket forms like the ring tray and purse with lid demonstrate technical virtuosity in the service of memorializing the imaginative reservoir and entrepreneurial spirit of past makers.