The Celebrating Hispanic Diversity, Language and Culture Series at South Carolina State University is returning this month, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, via Zoom.

Presenter Anika Gray will be speaking on “The African Diaspora in Latin America.”

The series encourages discussion about Latino/Latina history, culture and art. It was created by Dr. Margaret Morris, S.C. State associate Spanish professor. The series is funded by a South Carolina Humanities grant.

The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending should pre-register at us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwocOitpjovG9KTPmjxD2rC1v2zHK9PDr6t