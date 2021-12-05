SCSU music industry student releases Christmas single worldwide

South Carolina State University student Trebor Wilson has released a version of the popular contemporary Christmas tune “Mary Did You Know” as part of a music industry studies project.

The single can be downloaded and streamed via Spotify, Apple music and iTunes on the DistroKid digital platform.

Wilson is a senior music industry major from Florence. He also is a member of the Marching 101 Band and trombone section leader.

To ensure the merger of theory and practice, music industry professional and SC State Artist-In-Residence Willie Bradley’s aim is for students to experience the music industry firsthand while learning the process for becoming a national recording artist.

Bradley has had the opportunity to work with Wilson in three courses this semester (Music Industry Practices 1, History of Commercial Music in the U.S., and Artist Management). The activity is the first project that involves completing a recording process with a SCSU music industry student.

Wilson experienced the following: a professional in-studio photo shoot, recording at a professional studio, and registering with the Performing Rights Organization, Broadcast Music Inc. and Sound Exchange, which collect digital performance royalties for recording artists and sound recording copyright owners.

Wilson’s trombone arrangement for “Mary Did You Know” was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Bradley.

Wilson’s goals are to graduate from the Department of Visual and Performing Arts with a music industry emphasis degree, become a music producer and a songwriter and further his career as a recording artist. He is working on material to record for a forthcoming project.

According to Bradley, Wilson’s work ethic, including practice, commitment and responsibility, are factors that made this opportunity possible.

