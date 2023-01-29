 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHS Winter Lecture Series begins Jan. 31

The South Carolina Historical Society

CHARLESTON – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21.

For more than a decade, the SCHS has hosted this series that features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across the state. The theme of the 2023 series is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight the American Revolution.

All lectures take place over Zoom at 6 p.m. on select dates and tickets are $10 per event. The 2023 lineup includes:

  • Jan. 31: “The American Revolution as Divorce: Families, Politics, and War” presented by Dr. Serena Zabin of Carleton College. Serena Zabin is a professor of history and chair of the history department at Carleton College. She is the author of The Boston Massacre: A Family History; Dangerous Economies: Status and Commerce in Imperial New York; and The New York Conspiracy Trials of 1741: Daniel Horsmanden’s Journal of the Proceedings.

  • Feb. 7: “Resistance, Rivalry, and Rebellion in Early Carolina: 1670-1729” presented by Dr. Paul Grady of USC Upstate. Paul Grady teaches courses in Colonial America, Early American Republic, Native America, and Colonial Latin America in the Department of History, Political Science, Philosophy, and American Studies at USC Upstate. He recently published Anglo-Spanish Rivalry in Colonial South-East America, 1650-1725 which analyzes the relationship between the British and the Spanish empires during the colonial period.
  • Feb. 21: “Freedom Deferred: Free People of Color and Enslaved Experiences in the American Revolution” presented by Dr. David Dangerfield of USC Salkehatchie. Professor Dangerfield is a native of the South Carolina Lowcountry and has been a member of the USC-Salkehatchie faculty since 2015. His research interests include free persons of color and non-elite whites in the antebellum South and South Carolina history.
All events will take place over Zoom. Registrants will receive a Zoom link for the event via email after purchasing tickets. For more information about the 2023 Winter Lecture Series and to purchase tickets, please visit schistory.org.

