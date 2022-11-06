 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHS announces fall tour of Downtown Charleston

Unitarian Church in Charleston

S.C. Historical Society 2022 Fall Tour will include a self-guided tour of the Unitarian Church.

 The South Carolina Historical Society

CHARLESTON – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has announce its 2022 Fall Tour, this year showcasing a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston, S.C. The tour takes place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different faiths throughout Charleston, including: The Circular Congregational Church, The Unitarian Church, The French Protestant Huguenot Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, St. Mary of the Annunciation, Mt. Zion AME Church, and St. Michael’s Church. Each church will be open for SCHS Fall Tour guests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

'Go Comics' and more at TheTandD.com

Docents will be on site to answer questions and speak with guests at each church. Many of the churches are within walking distance of each other or require a short drive. Details about parking will be provided with the mailed tour materials once tickets are purchased.

People are also reading…

After the tour of churches, guests are invited to the historic Fireproof Building at 100 Meeting Street from 2 to 4 p.m. for refreshments, an opportunity to explore the South Carolina Historical Society Museum, and an exclusive viewing of manuscripts from the society’s collections depicting South Carolina’s religious roots.

Tickets for SCHS members are $65 per person, $120 per couple; for non-members, tickets are $75 per person, $140 per couple. Tour materials will be mailed to ticket holders ahead of the event.

For more information about the 2022 Fall Tour and to purchase tickets, please visit schistory.org/event/fall-tour-2022 or contact Hannah Mooney at hannah.mooney@schsonline.org or (843) 723-3225, ext. 11.

