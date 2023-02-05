South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation.

The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is targeted toward HBCU students but open to all college students from South Carolina.

“As far as we know, no HBCU offers archaeology as a course or even as a minor. This is an opportunity to introduce those students to archaeology,” said Dr. Alison Mc Letchie, assistant professor of sociology and anthropology at SC State.

Rose Hill Plantation is an active site where archaeologists are digging. During the archaeological excavation, students will learn research techniques used in public archaeology from expert archaeologists.

The trip will be fully funded for up to 10 students. They will be provided with lodging, food and archaeology equipment.

Students who participate are required to stay for the full duration of the event.

“One of the things they are going to be learning about is the history of the site. They’re going to get an understanding for what an archaeologist does in a very general sense. Then they’re going to learn how to lay out and prepare a space for a dig,” Mc Letchie said.

Students will create a grid and dig various holes on the site to search for new artifacts. At the end of the event, they will put their new archaeology skills to use by writing a report on their discoveries during the excavation. A certificate of participation also will be awarded to students at the end of the event.

“Minorities are underrepresented in that discipline. It’s really multidisciplinary for students in biology, history, lots of different students can find a space in anthropology if they are interested,” Mc Letchie said. “I’m a graduate of USC’s anthropology department, but I think it’s really important for our students to become familiar with the discipline and have exposure to it.”

This annual archaeological field school event is something Mc Letchie started with USC’s Department of Anthropology to help expose students at SC State and other HBCUs.

The deadline to sign up for the trip is Feb. 15. For more information, contact Dr. Alison Mc Letchie at amcletch@scsu.edu.