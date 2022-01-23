 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC State professor appears in locally produced film

Ursula Robinson

Ursula Robinson, left, is pictured in a scene from “Bermuda.”

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Ursula Robinson recently made splashes in two nationally produced projects – one in film and the other for cable TV.

Now, the South Carolina State University drama professor also has lent her comedic acting talents to a project produced right here in the Midlands.

“Recently I had the chance to play a role that was very different than other roles,” said Robinson, SC State Drama Program coordinator and advisor to the Henderson Davis Players campus theatre troupe. “I was cast to play a kind of scatterbrained sexy manhunter for the film 'Bermuda.’”

This film was shot primarily around Columbia, so it was the perfect opportunity for Robinson and other local actors. Genesis Studios in Cayce shot and edited the movie.

'Lady of the Manor': SCSU drama professor appears in new film

“It is important for my students to see me doing work locally for independent film makers,” Robinson said. “The idea of Hollywood and Broadway can seem daunting to a person trying to launch a career, but when you see that you can start in your own backyard, then you know that your dreams are not too big to become a reality.”

Robinson said Laura Valtorta, who directed “Bermuda,” has a passion for creating art that speaks to people.

“I am so appreciative of her support and for her decision to allow me to bring this character to life,” Robinson said. “As a director, she was a joy to work with — very encouraging and so supportive of the work of the actors.”

SCSU professor appears in ‘Hightown’; episode on Starz on Sunday night

Robinson described her character as a blond, voluptuous gold-digger with lots of issues.

“Playing this character was so much fun, and (Valtorta) gave me a lot of freedom in the creation of the character,” Robinson said. “This movie is funny and very different, but you will enjoy this wacky cast of characters as they pursue happiness, which for some includes making it to Bermuda.”

For more information about “Bermuda” and how to watch, contact Genesis Studies at geninfo@gencreative.com or 803-796-9666.

SCSU prof.: Poitier ‘created pathways’

For more information about SC State’s Drama Program, email Robinson at urobinson@scsu.edu.

