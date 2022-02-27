SC State Mister Junior creates YouTube series

South Carolina State University Mister Junior Aubrey Brown has always had a passion for connecting and giving back to his community.

Whether it’s contributing to a food or clothing drive or giving peer support and college tips to his fellow classmates, he is dedicated to leaving a positive mark on his campus and community.

“My freshman year, I had an event that was called 'Shop Talk.' It basically resembled LeBron James’ show, ‘The Shop,’ on HBO. But it was a male empowerment forum where we could talk about things that are going on with us in the Black community and stuff we deal with on a daily basis,” Brown said.

Before hosting the 'Shop Talk' event, he had never heard discussions on campus that were dedicated to male empowerment or a platform where students could have realistic conversations about college life.

“I think it’s so important, especially in this day and age when we talk about mental health, to know how to truly process your emotions. And the unfortunate truth is that a lot of us don’t know how to do that,” he said.

This year, Brown hosted another live "Shop Talk" event, but instead of having it be just for one day, he wanted to have an ongoing conversation with his peers on campus. This is how his “Shop Talk” series on YouTube came about.

“Shop Talk” is Brown’s rendition of LeBron James’ “The Shop” but with a collegiate twist. Brown said that what distinguishes his series from LeBron James’ show is the audience they are catering to. He wanted to make something that was more relatable to his peers.

Instead of featuring athletes and celebrities who talk about how they deal with life on a larger scale, his series features a panel of five SC State students who talk about how Black people go through college and deal with things like schoolwork, safe sex and other topics that relate to them.

“We have conversations that people are scared to put out there. Some people feel like they have to live the ‘right way’, but honestly, there is no ‘right way,’” Brown said. “This is a way of recording our learning lessons and pushing it out to not only college students, but also to the younger generation of high school students so they can learn.”

The camera operators and panelists featured in “Shop Talk” are from Brown’s production company and brand, Free Space. He created Free Space to be able to produce content that he wanted without having to go through extra stipulations.

The panelists include Brown, Thomas Williams, Jaylen Polk, Daniel Bowman and Quishawn Norwood. Camera operators and directors of the show are Benjamin Gadson and Isaiah Garvin.

“One thing I love about the panelists is that they all have an esteemed love for our HBCU. We love it and we appreciate it. The culture at State – you don’t see that everywhere,” Brown said.

He said that producing the show was an overall challenge but one he was excited to take on. He described the series as something that was “meant to be” and hopes that it speaks to other college students who are finding their way.

The 10-episode series will continue to be uploaded biweekly on YouTube.

