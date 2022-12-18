SC State Marching 101 to be featured in '6 Minutes to Glory'

ATLANTA – AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyles, is premiering the limited series “6 Minutes to Glory: The HBCU Band Experience” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Two episodes will debut each week for three weeks.

The series is a tribute to the distinctive and fascinating culture of Black marching bands – the halftime show.

Focused on one HBCU band per episode, viewers will get an insider’s look at the band through the eyes of the students, their thoughts on why they chose an HBCU and the excitement of being selected to participate in the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands.

The season will highlight bands from six historically Black colleges and universities, including Norfolk State University, Tennessee State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, Alabama State University and South Carolina State University.

Viewers will hear about band members’ dreams, their inspiration for attending an HBCU and joining the bands and how each school’s band has its own traditions that make them truly unique.

These six schools are the bands that will be competing at the 18th HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands legacy showcase in Atlanta, Ga., on Feb. 4, with tickets available to the public. AspireTV will capture footage from the showcase to air as an additional episode later in the year.

“Students put their hearts and souls into their schools’ band performances, and when they take center stage in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands, all the hours poured into perfecting their craft will have been worth it,” said Tom Grabowski, founder of the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands. ‘6 Minutes to Glory: The HBCU Band Experience’ will allow viewers to see a glimpse of what it’s like to be an HBCU marching band member and will inspire the future generation to dream of one day playing a part in an HBCU marching band.”