SC State Library to host Curry for genealogy series

The South Carolina State Library African American Genealogy Webinar Series will host local author Dr. Walter Curry Jr., who will present on "Writing Family History: The Narrative History Approach" on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The webinar will focus on how to employ the Narrative History Approach in writing biographies about relatives or family-related specific events in a broader context. Examples from the acclaimed book, "The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol.1, A Narrative History" will be used during the presentation. The webinar will also include strategies to incorporate the Narrative History approach in writing family history.

Walter B. Curry Jr., Ed. D is a native of Orangeburg. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from South Carolina State University, and has earned graduate degrees in education, which includes a doctorate degree in Curriculum & Instruction from Argosy University, Sarasota.

In 2018, Curry launched Renaissance Publications, LLC., a self-publishing company, which publishes books that focuses on African American history through ancestry. In addition, Dr. Curry is currently building an art collection of paintings of his ancestral stories focus on the concept of experience.

The South Carolina State Library welcomes people of all abilities to participate in our programs. The African American Genealogy Series webinars are great for anyone interested in learning more about South Carolina genealogy and how they might conduct their own family history research. To register for the webinar, visit https://statelibrary.sc.libcal.com/event/9040131.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to take part (please contact two weeks in advance), or have questions please contact Virginia Pierce at vpierce@statelibrary.sc.gov or 803-734-8646. Closed captioning is available.

The South Carolina State Library is the primary administrator of federal and state support for the state's libraries. Headquartered in Columbia, the library is funded by the State of South Carolina, by the federal government through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and other sources.