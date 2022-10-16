 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble opens season Oct. 22

SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble

Members of the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble perform.

 John A. Carlos II, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

COLUMBIA — The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, opens the 22/23 season with SPOTLIGHT at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, October 22, at the Harbison Theatre (Irmo, SC). This concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.

SPOTLIGHT focuses on the talent within the ensemble, and will feature amazing performances from celebrated members of the Southeastern jazz community who hail from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and all over South Carolina, including SC State University band members. Reserved seating tickets range from $25 to $50, and can be purchased at www.scjazz.org. Subscriptions for the full season are available at a savings for $155-$225, and can be requested by writing robert@scjazz.org.

