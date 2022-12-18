 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra Clark crowned Star Day Queen

Sandra Clark crowned Star Day Queen

Sandra Clark

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

BOWMAN — Sandra Clark was crowned Star Day Queen on Dec. 10, at the Bowman Town Banquet Hall. She is the daughter of the late J. C. and Marie Clark. Her biological parents are Freddie Clark Sr. and Delores Clark.

Clark was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2021, and received a stem cell transplant in September of 2021. She has been declared to be in complete remission. She works as a mental health counselor.

Clark has two daughters, Eboni and Nia, and a granddaughter, DeAundra.

Clark is a member of Willing Workers Chapter #28 OES where she served as Star point. She is also a member of Andrew Chapel Baptist Church.



