S.C. State to present holiday concert

South Carolina State University’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts will host its Holiday Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 9, featuring the university’s Concert Choir.

“It’s been a while since the choir has had a Christmas concert. The purpose of this concert is to put our university family and our community in the Christmas mood,” said Dr. Rosetta Dingle, director of the Concert Choir.

The theme of the concert is, “Christmas is Coming”. It will take place in the Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts building at 6:30 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines and precautions will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

The choir will perform a few classic and new Christmas carol selections. One of the selections that Dingle is looking forward to the audience hearing is, “The African Star Carol.” She said even though the choir may be small, the sound is great.

For more information on the Holiday Concert or SC State’s Concert Choir, contact Dr. Rosetta Dingle at RDingle@scsu.edu.

