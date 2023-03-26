Four freshmen from South Carolina State University’s Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College have each earned a $1,000 scholarship in the Pay it Forward competition sponsored by the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina.

S.C. State students Rejoice Anaele, Princess Tisdale, Jadon Reed and Cleotilde Perdew won for their proposal to create a rural entrepreneurship and education pipeline in Orangeburg, St. Matthews and Ehrhardt.

“The students who were a part of this team — to be just freshmen, they were all energized, they were excited, they couldn’t wait to launch the project and they’ve been a joy to work with,” said Dr. Harriet Roland, dean of the Emily England Clyburn Honors College.

“Everybody’s prompt, punctual, they’re responsible and accountable. Never once did I have to go back and say, ‘You all haven’t done this yet.’ Everything just fell into place — no problems with them.”

Roland, who advised the winning students on their project, also received $1,000 for her work.

Pay it Forward is an academic competition for honors college students at S.C. State, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina. The competition challenges students to search for solutions to social and economic problems in the state’s rural areas.

“The presentation of these scholarships continues to show that our Honors College students are indeed the best and brightest in the state,” S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said. “So, this opportunity for them expands further than just the campus.

“They’re competing with students statewide, and it tells me that our students, when given an opportunity, can compete at the highest levels and win.”

To view Anaele, Tisdale, Reed and Perdew’s winning proposal, visit https://tinyurl.com/2rsvw7ya. To view their winning video, visit https://tinyurl.com/362k5dpj.