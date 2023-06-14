FLORENCE — The South Carolina Annual Conference has approved 113 churches across the state who have chosen to separate from The United Methodist Church over sexuality and other concerns.

The 113 churches comprise almost 12% of the 958 total churches in the South Carolina Conference of the UMC and represent every one of the 12 districts in the conference.

The vote occurred June 6 just before 3 p.m. on the third day of the 52nd session of Annual Conference.

The 113 churches had gone through a conference-authorized Local Church Discernment Process this winter and spring. The process enabled churches to pray, discern and then hold a churchwide vote about leaving the UMC if their members believed the denomination has not upheld its stated doctrine on issues of human sexuality, which is that homosexuality is “incompatible with Christian teaching,” though the church “implores families and churches not to reject or condemn lesbian and gay members and friends.”

The names of the churches intending to separate, as well as the number, had been kept confidential until the vote to “preserve the integrity of the voting process,” according to Dan O’Mara, communications coordinator for the annual conference.

Two hours before the vote, approximately noon on June 6, the names of the churches and the resolution itself were provided to voting members of Annual Conference only — clergy and lay members elected as delegates from their local congregations — but no one else, including attendees, guests and media.

When the session resumed at 2 p.m. after a lunch break, conference chancellor Kay Crowe spoke from the podium, explaining the terms of the separation agreement. As she shared, to be eligible to have their church vote go before conference this June, churches had to be in full communication with their district superintendent; complete an intentional, 30-day discernment process; satisfy financial obligations, including all unpaid apportionment giving and unpaid salary and benefits due to clergy; and satisfy or transfer of debts and other legal liabilities of the local church. Then, a church-wide vote had to be taken before March 1 that indicated two-thirds of professing church members present agreed to formally declare the church can no longer continue to function as a UMC.

Following Crowe’s presentation to the body, Dean of the Cabinet Dr. Stephen Love affirmed that district superintendents had indeed properly given oversight to the churches in the discernment process and that the names of the churches listed on the resolution were accurate and reflective of the wishes of the congregation.

Next the Rev. Mike Wood, chair of the Conference Board of Trustees, stepped to the podium, stating his board recommended the ratification of the closure and separation of the 113 churches on the list.

The Rev. Carol Rexroad Cannon spoke from the floor, asking that Wood read aloud the names of the churches separating so the conference could honor them properly.

“These 113 churches represent congregations we have served with, that we have loved with and that we have celebrated with for many, many years,” Cannon said. “Therefore, out of respect for them, I would like for us to have each name read before the vote that we may honor each one of these congregations as we bless and release them to the new ministry to which they are called.”

Wood did so, and it was the first fully public revelation of the churches’ names.

Others also spoke from the floor, including the Rev. Kim Strong, retired elder serving as a local church supply pastor, who wished the churches grace and love as they depart.

“And to churches not leaving—and mine is not—God is still in charge,” he said. “God’s grace will cover this situation for all who are involved.”

A tearful Bishop L. Jonathan Holston led the body in an emotional prayer before the vote, asking that God guide all in holy wisdom.

“Regardless of what we do in this time, help us to bless each other,” Holston prayed. “Help us to see your grace and your mercy for what it truly can be. And as we make the decision in this place and space, help us not to do it with a heart of anger. Help us to truly seek to be helpful to one another.”

The vote required a simple majority. Holston called for a standing vote, and the resolution to approve the closures passed overwhelmingly. The churches are not closing, but separating from the denomination.

“My friends, this report is approved,” Holston said. “These churches are approved to close in separation from The United Methodist Church.”

Silence filled the room for a time. Then Holston offered another prayer: for God’s church, for the annual conference and for the churches who have chosen a different journey.

Several spoke from the floor, thanking Holston for his leadership in the process.