Rudolph to light up the state museum this holiday season

COLUMBIA – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D" returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to light up the South Carolina State Museum this holiday season! The museum is the perfect place to visit and enjoy holiday shows, events, exhibitions and special shopping opportunities in the museum store, The Cotton Mill Exchange. Plus, the museum will offer 50% off kids (3-12) general admission on Saturday, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Showing Nov. 19, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D" features the same stop-motion animation as the beloved television classic. The 10-minute show delivers a visually brilliant, high-definition 3-D experience with interactive effects such as seat vibration – and even snow! When young Rudolph is teased for his red nose and runs away from Christmastown, he sets off on a series of adventures, meets new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius along the way, and escapes the clutches of the Abominable Snow Monster.

Guests are invited to explore the museum after-hours during the Holiday Planetarium Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition to extended hours, this special evening will feature holiday shows in the museum’s 4D theater and planetarium, children’s holiday crafts and an opportunity to meet Santa. At the end of the evening, the museum will officially ‘light’ the planetarium dome for the holiday. The dome will light up every night after dark throughout December.

Santa Claus will also be visiting the State Museum on Santa Saturdays in December. He will be on hand to hear holiday wishes and take photos with guests on Dec. 3, 10 and 17th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to take pictures with Santa with their own personal phones or cameras at no extra charge.

Shows

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D (Showing from Nov. 19 till Jan. 1):

Guests can enjoy the classic stop-motion animated story that has charmed audiences for generations with added 3D visuals and interactive effects. Join Rudolph, Hermey the Elf and their friends on this epic adventure. This 10-minute 4D experience will be showing daily through January 1, 2023 in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr 4D Theater. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer © & ® or ™ The Rudolph Co., L.P. All elements under license to Character Arts, LLC. All rights reserved.

Winter Stars: Live Sky (Showing from Nov. 19 till Jan. 1):

Experience the splendor and wonder of the numerous stars, planets and other celestial objects that can be seen in the winter sky within the comfort of the museum’s 55-foot digital dome planetarium. See stunning constellations, such as Orion and Canis Major, travel to Jupiter and Saturn, and much more during this special limited-run planetarium experience.

Events

Accessibility Mornings Saturday, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 from 9– 11 a.m.

The museum invites its guests who are neurodiverse, autistic or have other disabilities to experience the museum at their own pace. This monthly program provides free access to the museum and other special activities, including sensory-friendly showings in the museum’s planetarium and 4D theater and meet-and greets with beloved literary characters, with The Very Hungry Caterpillar visiting on Nov. 12 and the Grinch and Santa visiting on Dec. 10. Online pre-registration is encouraged at scmuseum.org

Member Discount Days, Sat., Nov. 19 and Dec. 10

Members can enjoy an extra 10% off purchases, for a total of 20% off, in the museum store, The Cotton Mill Exchange.

Holiday Planetarium Lighting, Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The museum will offer extended hours with evening 4-D and planetarium showtimes, as extra shopping time in the Cotton Mill Exchange, craft activity and more. At the end of the evening, guests will be invited outside to enjoy the “lighting” of the 55ft planetarium dome as it transforms into a giant snow globe.

Santa Saturdays, Saturday., Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Santa Claus will make a special visit to the museum to see children and families and hear their wishes for the holiday season.

Member Holiday PJ Party, Fri., Dec. 16, from 6 – 9 p.m.

State Museum members are invited to an exclusive holiday PJ party featuring showings of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D, a planetarium experience, hands-on crafts and a Best PJs Contest.