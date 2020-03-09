2020 Queen of Roses crowned
2020 Queen of Roses crowned

Queen winners

Pictured, from left, are second runner-up, winner of a $500 scholarship, Hannah Elizabeth Poole; Queen of Roses and talent winner, winner of a $1,500 and $500 scholarship, Davis Elizabeth Wash; first runner-up, winner of a $750 scholarship, Destiny Child Anglemyer.

Queen of Roses

Davis Elizabeth Walsh was named the Orangeburg Queen of Roses on Saturday. Pictured, from left, are Wee Princess of Roses Braelynn Rae Schrock; Little Princess of Roses Sophie Grace Bowers; Queen of Roses Davis Elizabeth Wash and Teen Princess of Roses and Teen Photogenic Winner Leigha Elizabeth Maier.
