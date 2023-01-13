 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public now can see Benedict's tomb at St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the grottos of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection.

 Gregorio Borgia, AP

Pope Benedict XVI was mourned Thursday at a funeral service held in St. Peter's Basilica and led by Pope Francis. A respected theologian, Benedict was the first pope to retire in six centuries and is remembered for his efforts to combat scandals and outreach to other faiths. However, his legacy was marred by the clergy sexual abuse scandal, with many survivors and advocates feeling he should have done more to address the issue. On the day of funeral, mourners and Catholic faithful, reflected on the religious leader, born in southern Germany, as Joseph Ratzinger. Pope Francis bowed and touched the coffin after Mass, and a supporters on St. Peter’s Square later chanted “Sainthood Now!”

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The public can now visit the tomb of Pope Benedict XVI in the grottoes under St. Peter’s Basilica.

The pontiff was buried on Jan. 5 immediately following a funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Benedict’s tomb lies in the grottoes under the basilica’s main floor.

The Vatican announced that the public could visit the tomb.

Benedict had lived since 2013 as pope emeritus, following his retirement from the papacy, the first pontiff to do so in 600 years. He died on Dec. 31 at the age of 95, in the Vatican monastery where he spent his last years.

His longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a final blessing after Benedict’s body, contained inside three coffins — the cypress one displayed in the square during the funeral presided over by Pope Francis, a zinc one and an outer one hewn from oak — were lowered into a space in the floor.

People are also reading…

The remains were placed in the former tomb of Benedict’s predecessor, St. John Paul II. John Paul’s remains were moved up to a chapel on the main floor of the basilica following his 2011 beatification.

Some 50,000 people attended Benedict’s funeral, following three days of the body’s lying in state in the basilica, an event which drew nearly 200,000 viewers.

The name of Benedict, the Catholic church’s 265th pontiff, was engraved on a white marble slab, the Vatican said.

The Vatican didn’t say whether Pope Francis had privately visited the completed tomb of Benedict before public viewing was permitted, or might do so at some other time.

On Sunday morning, Francis was leading a ceremony for the baptism of 13 babies in the Sistine Chapel. The chapel, frescoed by Michelangelo, is the traditional setting for the baptisms, an event which closes out the Vatican’s year-end ceremonies.

Later, greeting pilgrims and tourists gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday noon blessing, Francis quoted from a 2008 homily by Benedict, in which the late pontiff spoke about salvation.

Drawing inspiration from his predecessor’s words, Francis said that the faithful when judging others, including in the Catholic church, should apply not harshness but mercy, “sharing the wounds and the fragilities” and avoiding divisions.

