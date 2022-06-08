Properly fly the flag

There is no better way to show veterans you care this holiday season than by proudly hanging the American flag at your home or business. Following proper flag etiquette is key to pulling off an honorable display of appreciation and reverence.

The United States Flag Code establishes advisory rules for display and care of the United States flag. It is Chapter 1 of Title 4 of the United States Code, and is a federal law applied within U.S. jurisdiction.

The code is extensive with many rules and regulations. Visit www.usflag.org for the full list and be sure to share your findings with your friends and family members this holiday season. While we all want to honor the veterans around us, we must ensure the proper flying of the flag in order to do so.

Here are a few of the bylaws under the code’s section “Respect for Flag:”

• The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

• The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.

• The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally but always aloft and free.

• The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery.

• The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used or stored in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled or damaged in any way.

• The flag should never be used as a covering for a ceiling.

• The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture or drawing of any nature.

• The flag should never be used as a receptacle for receiving, holding, carrying or delivering anything.

• The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard. Advertising signs should not be fastened to a staff or halyard from which the flag is flown.

• No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform. However, a flag patch may be affixed to the uniform of military personnel, firemen, policemen and members of patriotic organizations. The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin, being a replica, should be worn on the left lapel near the heart.

