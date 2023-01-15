PROFESSOR OF THE YEAR: Kimberly LeDee on the art of teaching art

Note: This is the first in a series of four articles about South Carolina State University’s Professors of the Year. Kimberly LeDee is the Professor of the Year for the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Kimberly LeDee approaches teaching much in the same way she does her own diverse works of art.

“It’s trial and error,” LeDee said. “I’m always trying to figure out what I can do to be better and what I can do to help the students learn and to grow and to be open.

“A lot of times students have anxiety about making mistakes and not learning how to do things correctly, but I think mistakes are a really good growing opportunity. That’s how you learn and improve.”

The veteran South Carolina State University art professor is the Professor of the Year in the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Her personal portfolio is filled with different methods and concepts. She works in pencil drawing, charcoal, acrylic, oil, pastel, weaving and mixed media. The results may be seen as realism, surrealism, fantasy, abstraction, constructivism or any number of movements, styles and combinations. She takes things as they come.

“I guess it just really depends on what I’m feeling and what I have available and what I want to say,” LeDee said of her approach to art.

That limber philosophy extends to her classroom.

“Everybody is different, so I have to constantly be flexible and to adapt to where the students are coming from,” she said. “They all have different personalities and goals and backgrounds. Of course, I learn a lot from the students, as well.”

In a creative discipline like visual art, right and wrong answers may not be as precise as they are in mathematics or the sciences. Assessing a student’s work can be a subjective process.

So, much of LeDee’s job means focusing on uses of technique, various media, vocabulary and various tools of the trade while setting objectives and parameters for projects. Meanwhile, she must develop rapport with each student to unleash that artist’s potential.

“I guess what drives me is just the creativity – getting students involved in the creation process and helping them discover that they are creators who can make things and that it’s OK to make them,” she said. “Art is a way of communicating, and everyone has their own way of communicating and expressing themselves. I think they have to develop their own visual voices.”

A Louisiana native, LeDee earned her bachelor’s degree from Dillard University in New Orleans in 1993. She completed a master’s degree in painting from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1995. She is a Fulbright-Hays Fellowship recipient and has traveled abroad to study the art and culture of the peoples in Turkey.

After teaching art at the K-12 level in Louisiana, California and Washington, D.C., she joined S.C. State in 2001 and was promoted to full professor of painting and art in 2017.

“State has been good to me. I’ve had a lot of good opportunities,” LeDee said. “The school has been really supportive. When I first started, it was a different group of faculty members, and we didn’t always agree on everything, but we managed to come together and build a program. It just seems like a good fit.”

LeDee has exhibited nationally, including at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art in Columbia; African American Museum in Dallas; Galapagos Art Space in New York; District of Columbia Art Center; Loeb Bronfman Gallery, Washington D.C.; Rockville Arts Place, Maryland; North Carolina A&T University; Hampton University in Virginia; Axel Stages Studio, Los Angeles; City Gallery Waterfront Park, Charleston; Halcyon Gallery, Philadelphia; Contemporary Art Center in New Orleans; Wonder Root Gallery in Atlanta; Columbia Museum of Art; and the I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium at S.C. State.