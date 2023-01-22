PROFESSOR OF THE YEAR: Berry wants critical thinkers in her SC State classroom

NOTE: This is the second in a series of four features about SC State University’s Professors of the Year. Dr. Jessica Berry is the honoree in the College of Graduate and Professional Studies.

No one should set foot in Dr. Jessica Berry’s classroom expecting to be spoon-fed information.

An assistant professor in South Carolina State University’s Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology, Berry considers teaching a collaborative process between instructor and student.

“I want students to feel challenged. I want them to be critical thinkers,” said Berry, SC State’s Professor of the Year for the College of Graduate and Professional Studies. “So, I really push them to go beyond the book.

“How do we take what we are learning from the book and make it applicable to what they are going to see in the real world?” she said. “Everything comes back to what happens when you get out there.”

A native of Huger, South Carolina, in the Low Country, Berry landed at SC State and in speech pathology and audiology by “happenstance and suggestion.” Unsatisfied by studies in biology and health care management at Winthrop University, she was looking for an alternative when a friend suggested that she take a speech class. She also took a course in anatomy and physiology, and her path was set.

“It was a really good mix for me in education and science,” she said.

Winthrop emphasized the need for speech graduates to complete their master’s degrees and recommended SC State’s highly rated graduate program. As she completed her graduate studies as a Bulldog, Berry was honored by presenting a research project at a national conference. That experience led to a full ride offer from Louisiana State University, where she completed her doctorate.

Berry then worked at Columbia College for two years and taught research classes at SC State as an adjunct professor. She joined the university full time in 2017 in part to assist in the department’s reaccreditation process.

In a whirlwind series of events, she was asked to serve as acting chair, successfully lead the department through in-person and virtual site visits to obtain national reaccreditation for the next eight years, and prepared to move the program into a new building – all while tending to a baby at home.

Speech pathology and audiology is one of SC State’s most coveted programs. This year, it serves about 65 graduate students and 75 undergraduates, most of whom will go on to complete graduate degrees. A point of pride for Berry is that out of eight graduate research projects developed in her graduate research course this year, two will be presented at the South Carolina Speech and Hearing Association Convention in February.

Berry said she was most proud, however, of leading the successful effort to have the department’s community clinic named for the late Dr. Harold Powell, who founded the graduate program and the clinic.

The Powell Clinic is essential to the department’s mission, as it gives students the opportunity to apply what they learn in the classroom in the clinic and in turn apply their experiences in the clinic to classroom discussions. Students must learn to work with clients of all ages – from young children born with speech and hearing challenges to adults suffering from traumatic brain injuries and seniors affected by strokes.

“We talk about it in the class and then we send them into the clinic, and they get to see it firsthand,” Berry said. “When they come to class, it’s applied. It’s really digging into how to be the best professional, to be agile, and to be able to modify and adjust so you can provide the best clinical services for your clients.

“They have to take it all and use it with a person. We tell students that on the other side of the book is someone’s grandmother or someone’s child, and we are responsible for them,” she said.

The word “responsible” also applies to Berry’s overall approach to teaching.

“I really push my students to own their education,” she said. “I am not the disseminator of information. You are the one who goes out, and you get it. Then you come back to the class, and we all learn from what we’ve gathered.

“I feel like the classroom is a place where we are all the teachers, not just me.”

The department’s faculty largely has adopted an approach for exchange of knowledge and experience. Faculty members often record their lectures, instruct students to view them online and use class time to discuss takeaways.

“I love to teach based on scenarios. I like to bring in things from my private practice world experience,” Berry said. “I want them to read the reports. I want them to hear the interviews with the parents. I want them to see the therapy sessions. And then I want them to respond.

“It’s really important to me that the students drive the conversation.”

Berry’s field of study fits right into her background. Her research interest is in the history, culture, and language of the Gullah Geechee culture of her native Low Country. She is the author of “The Little Gullah Geechee Book: A Guide for the Come Ya,” which is available on Amazon. Her Amazon profile states, “Inspired by her experiences as a Gullah Geechee speaker navigating the complex and negative classroom experience, she has devoted her career to advocating for the recognition, celebration, and inclusion of Gullah Geechee in mainstream culture.”

The married mother of two daughters has her even more interests outside the academic world. She is a gospel recording artist whose songs can be found on Amazon, Apple Music and other online music services. She even has her own YouTube channel.

“That’s what I love to do in my spare time. I write music, play acoustic guitar and sing and worship,” she said.

Berry and her husband also have a young adult ministry at Orangeburg’s Cornerstone Church. It fits right in with her love for interacting with college-age adults -- be it in the classroom or at the church.

“There’s just a place in my heart for adult learning and adult spirituality,” she said.