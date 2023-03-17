10 iconic moments VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis marks the 10th anniversary of his election as pope on Monday. During that decade, several historic occasions, as well as several unplanned events, helped define the contours and priorities of history's first Latin American pontiff. Visits with refugees in Italy and Greece, trips to Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, and the coronavirus pandemic and the death of his predecessor are some of the iconic moments that have shaped his papacy and influenced the direction of the Catholic Church at large. July 8, 2013: Francis travels to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa for his first pastoral visit outside Rome to denounce the "globalization of indifference" that greets migrants who risk their lives trying to reach Europe. The plight of refugees would go on to become a major concern of his pontificate, including when he returned from Greece in 2016 with 12 Syrian migrants aboard his plane.

July 29, 2013: During his first airborne press conference as pope, Francis is asked about a purportedly gay priest and replies, "Who am I to judge?" His comment while flying home from World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro signaled a more conciliatory, welcoming tone for LGBTQ Catholics who long felt marginalized by the church.

Nov. 29, 2015: Francis starts his yearlong Jubilee of Mercy by opening the holy door of the Bangui cathedral, bringing his message of peace to the conflict-wracked Central African Republic. His emphasis on the church being a merciful "field hospital" of welcome would long outlast the official jubilee year.

Feb. 13, 2016: "We are brothers," Francis says as he becomes the first pope to meet with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill. The historic meeting in Havana, Cuba, wouldn't be repeated, as hoped, following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Feb. 4, 2019: Francis signs a document pledging Christian-Muslim cooperation to work for peace with the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning, during the first-ever papal trip to the Arabian Peninsula. The "Human Fraternity" document would go onto become a cornerstone of the pope's effort to forge better relations with the Muslim world.

Oct. 21, 2019: Conservative Catholic activists steal three Amazonian Indigenous statues from a Vatican-area church and throw them in the Tiber River, claiming they were pagan idols. The so-called "Pachamama" stunt during Francis' synod on the Amazon epitomized the depth of conservative opposition to the pope, which only intensified after he launched a crackdown on the use of the old Latin Mass.

Nov. 24, 2019: Standing at the memorial to victims of the U.S. atomic bombing in Hiroshima, Japan, Francis declares that not only the use but the mere possession of nuclear weapons is "immoral." Francis' position modified the Catholic Church's position, which previously held that nuclear deterrence could be morally acceptable in the interim as long as it was used toward mutual, verifiable nuclear disarmament.

March 27, 2020: Francis prays in a hauntingly empty St. Peter's Square for an end to the coronavirus pandemic on the day that Italy recorded the biggest jump in COVID-19 deaths. "We have realized that we are on the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us now called to row together, each of us in need of comforting each other," he says.

July 26, 2022: On the grounds of a former residential school in Canada, Francis apologizes to Indigenous peoples for the "catastrophic" and "evil" policy of forcibly assimilating Native peoples into Christian society. His Canadian apology tour followed a 2015 mea culpa in Bolivia for the "sins, offenses and crimes" of Europe's colonial-era conquest of the Americas.

Jan. 5, 2023: Francis bids farewell to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, presiding over his funeral in St. Peter's Square and closing out an unprecedented chapter in the history of the 2,000-year-old Catholic Church. Benedict's 2013 resignation paved the way for Francis' election, and the two men lived side-by-side in the Vatican for a decade as a retired and reigning pope.

VATICAN CITY — So much for a short pontificate.

Pope Francis celebrated the 10th anniversary of his election Monday, far outpacing the "two or three" years he once envisioned for his papacy and showing no signs of slowing down.

On the contrary, with an agenda full of problems and plans and no longer encumbered by the shadow of Pope Benedict XVI, Francis, 86, has backed off from talking about retiring and recently described the papacy as a job for life.

History's first Latin American pope already has made his mark and could have even more impact in the years to come. Yet a decade ago, the Argentine Jesuit was so convinced he wouldn't be elected as pope that he nearly missed the final vote as he chatted with a fellow cardinal outside the Sistine Chapel.

"The master of ceremonies came out and said 'Are you going in or not?'" Francis recalled in a recent interview with The Associated Press. "I realized afterward that it was my unconscious resistance to going in."

He was elected the 266th pope on the next ballot.

Sex abuse

Francis had a big learning curve on clergy sex abuse, initially downplaying the problem in ways that made survivors question whether he "got it." He had his wake-up call five years into his pontificate after a problematic visit to Chile.

During the trip, he discovered a serious disconnect between what Chilean bishops had told him about a notorious case and the reality: Hundreds or thousands of Chilean faithful had been raped and molested by Catholic priests over decades.

"That was my conversion," he told the AP. "That's when the bomb went off, when I saw the corruption of many bishops in this."

Francis has passed a series of measures since then aimed at holding the church hierarchy accountable, but the results have been mixed. Benedict removed some 800 priests, but Francis seems far less eager to defrock abusers, reflecting resistance within the hierarchy to efforts to permanently remove predators from the priesthood.

The next frontier in the crisis has already reared its head: the sexual, spiritual and psychological abuse of adults by clergy. Francis is aware of the problem — a new case concerns one of his fellow Jesuits — but there seems to be no will to take firm action

Significance of synods

When the history of the Francis pontificate is written, entire chapters might well be devoted to his emphasis on "synodality," a term that has little meaning outside Catholic circles but could go down as one of Francis' most important church contributions.

A synod is a gathering of bishops, and Francis' philosophy that bishops must listen to one another and the laity has come to define his vision for the Catholic Church: He wants it to be a place where the faithful are welcomed, accompanied and heard.

The synods held during his first 10 years produced some of the most significant, and controversial, moments of his papacy.

After listening to the plight of divorced Catholics during a 2014-2015 synod on the family, for instance, Francis opened the door to letting divorced and civilly remarried couples receive Communion. Calls to allow married priests marked his 2019 synod on the Amazon, although Francis ultimately rejected the idea.

His October synod has involved an unprecedented canvassing of the Catholic faithful about their hopes for the church and problems they have encountered, eliciting demands from women for greater leadership roles, including ordination.

Latin Mass

Catholic traditionalists were wary when Francis emerged as pope for the first time on the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica without the red cape that his predecessors had worn for formal events. Yet they never expected him to reverse one of Benedict's signature decisions by reimposing restrictions on the old Latin Mass, including where and who can celebrate it,.

While the decision directly affected only a fraction of Catholic Mass-goers, his crackdown on the Tridentine Rite became the call to arms for the anti-Francis conservative opposition.

Francis justified his move by saying Benedict's decision to liberalize the celebration of the old Mass had become a source of division in parishes. But traditionalists took the renewed restrictions as an attack on orthodoxy, one that they saw as contradicting Francis' "all are welcome" mantra.

"Instead of integrating them into parish life, the restriction on the use of parish churches will marginalize and push to the peripheries faithful Catholics who wish only to worship," lamented Joseph Shaw of the Latin Mass Society's U.K. branch.

While the short-term prospects for Francis relenting are not great, the traditionalists do have time on their side, knowing that in a 2,000-year-old institution, another pope might come along who is more friendly to the old rite.

Role of women

Francis' quips about the "female genius" have long made women cringe. Women theologians are the "strawberries on the cake," he once said. Nuns shouldn't be "old maids," he said. Europe shouldn't be a barren, infertile "grandmother," he told European Union lawmakers — a remark that got him an angry phone call from then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But, it's also true that Francis has done more to promote women in the church than any pope before him, including naming several women to high-profile positions in the Vatican.

That's not saying much given only one in four Holy See employees is female, no woman heads a dicastery, or department, and Francis has upheld church doctrine forbidding women from the priesthood.

But the trend is there and "there is no possibility of going back," said María Lía Zervino, one of the first three women named to the Vatican office that helps the pope select bishops around the world.

LGBTQ faithful

Francis' insistence that long-marginalized LGBTQ Catholics can find a welcome home in the church can be summed up by two pronouncements that have book-ended his papacy to date: "Who am I to judge?" and "Being homosexual is not a crime."

In between making those historic statements, Francis made outreach to LGBTQ people a hallmark of his papacy more than any pope before him.

He ministers to members of a transgender community in Rome. He has counseled gay couples seeking to raise their children Catholic. During a 2015 visit to the U.S., he publicized a private meeting with a gay former student and the man's partner to counter the conservative narrative that he had received an anti-same-sex marriage activist.

"The pope is reminding the church that the way people treat one another in the social world is of much greater moral importance that what people may possibly do in the privacy of a bedroom," said Francis DeBernardo of New Ways Ministry, which advocates for greater acceptance of LGBTQ Catholics.