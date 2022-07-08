 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

PET OF THE WEEK

  • 0
Benny

Benny

Benny is this week's Pet of the Week from the Orangeburg SPCA. He is a 1-year-old tan-and-white male Pyrenees/Mountain Curr-mix. He is super sweet and a great companion for young and older. He will replace your favorite teddy bear (case 0050). 

The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putting pet car safety first: TripsWithPets poll reveals the method of choice for securing pets in vehicles

Putting pet car safety first: TripsWithPets poll reveals the method of choice for securing pets in vehicles

Pet parents are on the move with their furkids more than ever before. Fortunately, they’re also taking pet safety behind the wheel more seriously. We recently asked a group of pet parents about their preferences for securing their pets on car rides, and we’re happy to say that the wide majority of people we polled do put in the time and effort to make sure their pets are safe, comfortable, and happy travelers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta announces new AI to improve translations on Facebook, Instagram

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News