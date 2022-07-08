Benny is this week's Pet of the Week from the Orangeburg SPCA. He is a 1-year-old tan-and-white male Pyrenees/Mountain Curr-mix. He is super sweet and a great companion for young and older. He will replace your favorite teddy bear (case 0050).

The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.