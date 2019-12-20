{{featured_button_text}}

Dogs and puppies

• Rocky, a 2 year-old white male Boykin Spaniel, may teach you some new tricks (case 0397).

• Shiloh, a 1-year-old male tri-color Beagle, will keep your bed warm for you (case 0403).

• Holly, a 7-month-old white-gray-and-tan female Australian Shepard-mix, will run slow motion through the open field with you (case 0404).

• Maria, a 9-month-old white-and-tan female Pointer/Spaniel-mix, wants to be center of your attention (case 0382).

Milo, a 1-year-old black-and-white male Lab-mix, is the perfect mix of love and fun (case 0345).

Lucy, a 5-month-old white-and-black female Collie-mix, loves every ounce of attention you will give (case 0346).

Dallas, a 5-month-old brindle male Bulldog-mix, will love doing anything as long as it is with you (case 0352).

Eyore, a 5-month-old tan male Carolina dog, loves treats in place of his meal (case 0329).

Houston, a-2-year-old white with black and brown spots male Collie-mix, needs a new dog walker in his life (case 0353).

Austin, a-1-year-old red-and-white male Bulldog-mix, will love your cooking guaranteed (case 0354).

Shadow, a-18-month old blue-and-gray male Chow-mix, has eyes only for you (case 0356).

Iris, a-6-year-old gray female Shih Tzu, will make your life feel complete (case 0361).

Delilah, a-1-year-old blue gray female Chow-mix, is the best listener (case 0368).

Bon Jovi, a-6-year-old black male Shih Tzu, will rock with you all night (case 0369).

Smiley, a 1-year-old blue gray male Shepherd mix, will make your life feel complete (case 0379).

Angel, a-2-year-old white-and-tan female Boxer-mix, only wants for you to be happy (case 0383).

Cheech, an 18-month-old male tan Boxer-mix, is looking for a friend (case 0241).

Colby, a 4-year-old black-and-white American Bulldog-mix, is looking for someone to love him (case 0297).

Tara, a 2-year-old female Shepherd-mix, is apartment sized (case 0269).

Johnny, a 1-year-old male Pointer-mix, is adorable and loves keeping people amused (case 0224).

Madison, an 18-month-old female Pointer-mix, has charismatic charm and personality (case 0223).

Max, a 2-year-old male Boxer/Shepherd-mix, is very exuberant (case 0110).

Cameron, a 2-year-old male Hound-mix, is looking for a hunting buddy (case 0332).

Cats and kittens

• Cletus, a 1-year-old male orange ASH, will stick by you through tick and thin (case 0393).

• Briscoe, a 2-month-old male ASH tabby, will play cat and mouse with you (case 0402).

Andy, a 10-week-old orange male, is looking for her forever home (case 0330).

Chewy, a 9-week-old black-and-white female ASH, is ready for you (case 0351).

Curio, a 5-month-old black female ASH, is just adorable (case 0357).

Travy, a 5-month-old orange male, loves to flaunt (case 0358).

Tippy, a 3-year-old female tortoise shell, is ready to be a star in your life (case 0384).

Abbey, a 9-week-old female tabby, loves playing laser tag (0380).

Fiona, a 10-week-old female black ASH, is the ticket to a lifetime of happiness (case 0377).

Teddy, a 10-week-old male tabby, cannot wait to be spoiled (case 0376).

Taz, a 10-week-old male tabby, wants to love someone (case 0375).

Charlie, a 9-week-old male black ASH, is ready to show you how funny his is (case 0355).

Ginger, a 2-year-old female tortoise shell, is the perfect complement to any outfit (case 0303).

Stormy, a 2-year-old female gray ASH, will be there through every storm (case 0304).

Mia, a 4-month-old black female, is ready to be your new best friend (case 0124).

Tye, a 4-month-old black female, is a mini Carolina Panther (case 0123).

Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).

Cleo, an 8-week-old tortoise shell female, is the fresh start you are looking for (case 0333).

Purrin, a 10-week-old tabby female, will purr her way in to your heart (case 0334).

Nala, a 1-year-old gray and white female, will nuzzle her way to your love (case 0341).

Molly, a 1-year-old tabby female, is bouncy and sweet (case 0342).

The Orangeburg SPCA is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. We are located at 225 Ruf Road and our phone number is 536-3918. Check out our available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, our interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and our Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. You can email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, for adoptions.

