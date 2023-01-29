 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Patriots Point to host 'AviCom 2023'

  • 0
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Patriots Point Flight Academy will host the inaugural AviCom two-day competition and teacher professional development program on board the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown.

In collaboration with the South Carolina Aviation High School Alliance, AviCom is a statewide competition for high school students participating in aviation and aerospace education programs. Ten teams are expected to participate in the event scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The first-of-its-kind competition will include competing in simulated flight missions using Patriots Point’s state-of-the-art flight simulators. The event will test the students on aircraft operation with students having to use their critical thinking, communication, team work and math skills in time restricted and problem plagued flight operations.

While students participate in the competition, their leaders will enjoy professional development offered by the Patriots Point’s Education Department. The workshop will include hands-on teacher activities, lesson plan development and analysis of primary documents recently added to the museum’s collection of WWII naval aviation exhibits. This backstage pass to the museum’s archives will include a certificate of completion towards renewal credits. The experience gained by the students and teachers will be valuable as the Alliance develops a new aviation curriculum it hopes to provide all South Carolina students with an interest in the aviation industry.

People are also reading…

Hundreds of comics in 'Go Comics' at TheTandD.com

Students and teachers participating in the competition will experience Patriot Point’s Operation Overnight Program, where guests sleep aboard the USS Yorktown in the same bunks as sailors in World War II. Students will compete for a grand prize of $1,000 flight training scholarship. Teams will also vie for first, second, and third place prizes totaling over $1,500 in gift cards and trophies.

For more information, visit https://www.scaviationhs.org/events/avicom-2023.

Twenty-four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force's 437th and Air Force Reserve's 315th Airlift Wings at Joint Base Charleston flew over the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge during a mission generation exercise, Charleston S.C., Jan. 5, 2023. The formation split into four smaller formations, practicing flexible and deterrent response options, such as the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. U.S. Air Force video by Shellby Matullo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art to be auctioned at gala

Art to be auctioned at gala

Artwork donated by professional and amateur area artists will be one of the main features of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center’s Winter G…

CHURCH NEWS

CHURCH NEWS

Church news items the Friday, Dec. 30, edition must be received by noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your…

Japan, South Korea protest China visa stoppage in COVID spat

Japan, South Korea protest China visa stoppage in COVID spat

Japan and South Korea are defending their public health restrictions on travelers from China after Beijing stopped issuing new visas in both countries in apparent retaliation. Chinese embassies stopped issuing new visas for South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday. It wasn’t clear whether China would expand the visa suspensions to other countries that have imposed stricter virus testing on passengers from China following its COVID-19 surge. According to South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency, about 17% of the 2,550 short-term travelers from China since Jan. 2 have tested positive.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News