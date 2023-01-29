Patriots Point to host 'AviCom 2023'

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Patriots Point Flight Academy will host the inaugural AviCom two-day competition and teacher professional development program on board the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown.

In collaboration with the South Carolina Aviation High School Alliance, AviCom is a statewide competition for high school students participating in aviation and aerospace education programs. Ten teams are expected to participate in the event scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The first-of-its-kind competition will include competing in simulated flight missions using Patriots Point’s state-of-the-art flight simulators. The event will test the students on aircraft operation with students having to use their critical thinking, communication, team work and math skills in time restricted and problem plagued flight operations.

While students participate in the competition, their leaders will enjoy professional development offered by the Patriots Point’s Education Department. The workshop will include hands-on teacher activities, lesson plan development and analysis of primary documents recently added to the museum’s collection of WWII naval aviation exhibits. This backstage pass to the museum’s archives will include a certificate of completion towards renewal credits. The experience gained by the students and teachers will be valuable as the Alliance develops a new aviation curriculum it hopes to provide all South Carolina students with an interest in the aviation industry.

Students and teachers participating in the competition will experience Patriot Point’s Operation Overnight Program, where guests sleep aboard the USS Yorktown in the same bunks as sailors in World War II. Students will compete for a grand prize of $1,000 flight training scholarship. Teams will also vie for first, second, and third place prizes totaling over $1,500 in gift cards and trophies.

For more information, visit https://www.scaviationhs.org/events/avicom-2023.