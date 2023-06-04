MOUNT PLEASANT – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will continue its patriotic tradition this 4th of July.

The home of the historic aircraft carrier USS Yorktown will kick off a free 4th of July fireworks blast celebration on shore at 6 p.m.

The event includes live music, food trucks and a fireworks show over Charleston Harbor.

In addition to the free landside activities, the museum is selling tickets to an enhanced fireworks viewing area on the USS Yorktown’s flight deck.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at patriotspoint.org.

They include access to the ship at 8 p.m. and a complimentary bottle of water.

Orders are limited to six tickets per person.

Seating is not provided; guests with flight deck passes are encouraged to bring chairs. Personal food and drinks are not permitted on the ship.

Parking for everyone at Patriots Point is $20 per vehicle for the entire day. Due to limited space, visitors are encouraged to arrive early.

The fireworks show will begin at full sunset, typically around 9:20 p.m.

“Independence Day at Patriots Point is a can’t-miss event,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Allison Hunt. “We’re excited to continue this tradition and welcome folks from around the world and our local families who want to enjoy the 4th of July at one of the most patriotic places you can find.”

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will be open for regular museum operations from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on July 4. The last tickets will be sold at 4 p.m.