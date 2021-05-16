Patriots Point artifacts to play role in war movie

MOUNT PLEASANT – Multiple artifacts from the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum collection will play a role in the upcoming feature film "Devotion." More than a dozen Ready Room chairs, a Captain’s chair and sinks from aboard the USS Yorktown were borrowed from the museum to provide a historically accurate set in the movie production.

"Devotion" completed an extensive restoration of the nearly 80-year-old chairs, including cleaning, painting, and making new cushions for the backrests and seats. The artifacts were returned to the museum in April and visitors will soon see the chairs re-incorporated into existing exhibits.

“We are very thankful to the "Devotion" team for restoring our chairs to their original glory,” said Museum Curator Melissa Buchanan. “Restorations of this extent can cost thousands of dollars per chair. Because of this project, these chairs will be around for another generation to learn from and enjoy.”