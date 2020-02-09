COLUMBIA — Camp Burnt Gin, South Carolina’s residential camp for young people with physical disabilities and chronic illnesses, is accepting applications for the camp’s 2020 season, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced today.
“Camp Burnt Gin offers a variety of activities for children, teens and young adults who might not otherwise have a camping experience because of their health care needs,” said Camp Burnt Gin Director Marie Aimone. “Some of the campers we serve live with physical disabilities like orthopedic conditions, hearing loss, epilepsy, sickle cell anemia, heart disease, cerebral palsy and craniofacial conditions.”
Located in Wedgefield in Sumter County, Camp Burnt Gin is a service of DHEC’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau/Division of Children with Special Health Care Needs and has operated since 1945. Staff members reside with the campers and assist them throughout a six-day session of activities.
“The learning opportunities and experiences provided by the camp are invaluable,” Aimone said. “Camp Burnt Gin helps children to improve their social skills, self-esteem and independence. The camp’s activities are not only fun but help develop skills for a healthy, active lifestyle.”
This summer’s sessions operate from June to August, and programming focuses on three age groups: 7-15, 16-20 and 21-25. Activities include swimming, arts and crafts, sports, and nature learning, and skits, carnivals, dances, and treasure hunts are part of special evening events.
Camp Burnt Gin is also seeking staff for the 2020 season, including counselors, activity specialists, waterfront assistants, and nurses.
The deadline for campers to apply for Camp Burnt Gin’s 2020 season is March 1. To apply as a camper or staff member, contact Camp Director Marie Aimone at 803-898-0784 or campburntgin@dhec.sc.gov. For more information, visit www.scdhec.gov/campburntgin.
