Writing contest to help celebrate African Americans

COLUMBIA — Dominion Energy is expanding its "Strong Men & Women" program to South Carolina in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Education. Building on SCDE’s longstanding South Carolina African American History Calendar, which honors prominent African Americans in the state who have made noteworthy contributions, the Strong Men & Women in South Carolina History program will feature an essay contest for high school students.

“The South Carolina Department of Education is thrilled to extend its partnership with Dominion Energy by offering this wonderful opportunity to high school students,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We have seen the positive influence the African American History Calendar has had in South Carolina classrooms over the past 30 years, and we believe this new writing contest will further add to its legacy by challenging students to think creatively on a particular subject.”