William J Clark Middle to hold GSSM camp

HARTSVILLE – The South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is now accepting applications for CREATEng, its advanced, interactive engineering summer camp for rising 7th - 9th graders. Online applications are available at www.scgssm.org/createng.
CREATEng is GSSM’s one-of-a-kind engineering and design thinking day camp. In CREATEng, students take on the role of NASA engineers charged with developing a sustainable colony on Mars. Working through project-based, hands-on team challenges, students learn what engineering is and what engineers do. With a focus on civil, biomedical, and aerospace engineering students work through a series of mini challenges from building windproof structures to protecting human life from the harsh environment of outer space. CREATEng students will get to interact with guest speakers and go on a field trip to a local company to see engineering in action.
CREATEng will be held at the following locations:
• June 22-25, Oakbrook Middle School
• July 20-23, Georgetown Middle School
• June 22-25, Sterling School at Charles Townes Center
• June 29-July 2, Conway High School
• June 15-18, Lexington Technology Center
• July 13-16, William J Clark Middle School
• York 3 Rock Hill: June 29 - July 2, South Pointe High School
Each camp serves 60 students and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. There is an early bird registration fee of $205 per camper if paid with a submitted application before April 15, 2020. Following that, the cost increases to $225 per camper. Need-based financial aid is available. Due to the generosity of our donors, full scholarships are offered to campers in Georgetown, Horry, and Orangeburg Counties.
The application deadline for all of GSSM’s summer programs is May 15, 2020.
Learn more and apply online at www.scgssm.org/createng.
