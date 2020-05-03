William J Clark Middle to hold GSSM camp

CREATEng is GSSM’s one-of-a-kind engineering and design thinking day camp. In CREATEng, students take on the role of NASA engineers charged with developing a sustainable colony on Mars. Working through project-based, hands-on team challenges, students learn what engineering is and what engineers do. With a focus on civil, biomedical, and aerospace engineering students work through a series of mini challenges from building windproof structures to protecting human life from the harsh environment of outer space. CREATEng students will get to interact with guest speakers and go on a field trip to a local company to see engineering in action.