DENMARK -- Voorhees College business administration major Ahmad Harris recently presented on the financial contributions of international students in higher education in the United States during the 20th annual Penn-York Undergraduate Research Association’s Student Research Conference.
The Penn-York conference invites students to submit research for 15-minute oral and poster presentations from various disciplines in social sciences, natural sciences, applied sciences, and humanities. This year, there were 56 contributors (19 oral and 37 poster presentations) along with a panel discussion.
Harris had the opportunity to participate in the conference because of his research conducted through the Enactus Club on campus.
The Enactus Club is a global non-profit and community of student, academic and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives.
He created a poster presentation based on an article written by Dr. Chandra Singh, Voorhees Enactus Club adviser, titled, “Critical analysis of Financial Contribution of Indian Students in Higher Education in the United States.”
Harris said he was "beyond excited" to participate in such a conference.
“I had never created a presentation like this before. I had an amazing experience and am grateful to Dr. Singh and Voorhees College for the opportunity,” Harris said.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.
