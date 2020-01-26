DENMARK -- Voorhees College senior mass communications major Christina Donovan was recently offered a fellowship with the Office of Congressman G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina after interning in his office for 16 weeks on Capitol Hill.
Donovan was accepted into the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Fall 2019 Communication Internship Program. The 16-week-long Communication Internship Program sponsored by State Farm creates a corps of trained young leaders with the skills, outlook and contacts necessary to generate and sustain positive change in Washington, D.C., and their local communities. Interns were placed in Congressional Black Caucus member offices and federal agencies.
CBCF offers three internship programs: The Congressional Internship Program, the Emerging Leaders Internship Program and the Communications Internship Program. Additionally, CBCF interns are eligible for scholarships for prestigious public policy graduate programs such as the University of California-Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy and UC Hastings College of the Law, and they are actively recruited by executive branch agencies such as the U.S. State Department and the Office of Management and Budget.
You have free articles remaining.
Donovan worked in the Communications Internship program where she participated in daily constituent engagement and response, assisted the director of communications with writing assignments, official social media management, video recording production and various other projects. She said she has truly become a valued member of the team.
“I’m excited and proud to represent Voorhees in Washington, D.C., with this prestigious opportunity," Donovan said. "This internship has deeply enriched my experience and understanding of the legislative process. I look forward to using what I have learned in the future as I pursue a political career in public service."
During the fellowship, the Brooklyn, N.Y., native will complete her Voorhees studies online. She intends to continue her work on Capitol Hill and pursue studies in international politics in graduate school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.