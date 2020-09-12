Voorhees holds first virtual fall convocation; Evans cites season of change amid pandemic

“When I think about our forefathers and the blood, sweat, tears, and lives shed so we could have this right to vote, I hope each of you exercise your voice. I hope you register and participate in the election process this November,” Evans said.

Evans said it is a season to aim higher and strengthen partnerships.

“The fact that you are students enrolled here at Voorhees lets me know you understand the value of higher education. During this season, I am hoping you will delve into your courses, be that A student, and reach out to your professors,” Evans said.

“I am glad to say we have some highly qualified faculty members. I want you to go higher in your studies as individuals and work hard to achieve.” He added that in this season, people will try and challenge you and hope you give up. “You do not have to pay attention to those who only want to see you fall. I want you to reach an altitude that the others will not be able to reach,” Evans said.

He concluded that in 1897 was a time for a new season where no other African-American woman had established an institution for higher learning for people of color.