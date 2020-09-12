Voorhees holds first virtual fall convocation; Evans cites season of change amid pandemic

DENMARK — Voorhees College President Dr. W. Franklin Evans informed students that we are in a new season of change during his recent fall opening convocation address.
Evans said to everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heavens.
“As the summer season winds down and the autumn season approaches, we have to do things differently. Each new season brings about new happenings, and this academic year 2020-21 is a season of change with new beginnings,” Evans said.
He said, however, change can be good.
“Our gatherings signify a change, our worshipping signifies a change, and our socializing shows us that change is here. Fortunately, the change allows us to do things differently and move forward,” Evans said.
Evans said it is also a season to be open-minded and become flexible in your thinking.
“Being open-minded means you adapt to your surroundings like participating in online instruction, staying at home, and not physically being on campus,” Evans said. “Students must look at things through a whole new set of eyes and approach life differently. Be open-minded to the curveball thrown known as the COVID-19 pandemic and decide which way you are going to go.”
He added in this season of open-mindedness that it is imperative to vote.
“When I think about our forefathers and the blood, sweat, tears, and lives shed so we could have this right to vote, I hope each of you exercise your voice. I hope you register and participate in the election process this November,” Evans said.
Evans said it is a season to aim higher and strengthen partnerships.
“The fact that you are students enrolled here at Voorhees lets me know you understand the value of higher education. During this season, I am hoping you will delve into your courses, be that A student, and reach out to your professors,” Evans said.
“I am glad to say we have some highly qualified faculty members. I want you to go higher in your studies as individuals and work hard to achieve.” He added that in this season, people will try and challenge you and hope you give up. “You do not have to pay attention to those who only want to see you fall. I want you to reach an altitude that the others will not be able to reach,” Evans said.
He concluded that in 1897 was a time for a new season where no other African-American woman had established an institution for higher learning for people of color.
“It was a season of change despite racism, economic struggles, and it was a season to be open-minded and go higher. In 2020, we are in a new season, and there is still racism and Historically Black Colleges and Universities nay-sayers, but this is your season. Students, this is your season, make the best of it.
For more information,call 803-780-1191 or send an email to communications@voorhees.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!