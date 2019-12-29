{{featured_button_text}}
Arbor Day trees

The Orangeburg County Conservation District planted trees at five area schools. Students have agreed to care for the young trees.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Arbor Day is the only holiday we celebrate that celebrates the future. Trees are planted to help our planet.

Arbor Day was begun 147 years ago in 1872 by J. Sterlin Morton. Morton moved from New York to Nebraska to farm. He realized there was a problem with his soil eroding due to the wind blowing the top soil away and rain washing the soil away. He knew the solution was planting trees. He realized that everyone would be helped by planting trees. His idea was to have a celebration where everyone in Nebraska would plant trees. He went to his state representatives and presented his plan. Everyone thought it would be an excellent idea. Therefore, on the first Arbor Day in 1872, people came together across the state and planted a million trees.

Other states took note. In South Carolina, the legislature asked the Forestry Commission when the best time to plant trees was. Their answer – late fall or early winter – so the date was set as the first Friday in December. The Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District celebrates Arbor Day around the first Friday in December every year.

This year, the Orangeburg County Conservation District planted five young Eastern Redbuds at five schools. Elloree Elementary School and Lake Marion High School received trees Dec. 6. Dover Elementary and Mellichamp Elementary schools received trees Dec. 9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School planted its tree Dec. 11. Each tree has a group of students who have agreed to care for the young trees and watch them grow.

Gabby Greenleaves, aka Diane Curlee, the education coordinator for the conservation district, visited the elementary schools and presented programs about Arbor Day.

