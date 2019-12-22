The Thalian Club of Orangeburg, founded in 1929, presented two daughters, one niece, one son and one grandson at its annual debutante ball on December 20, 2019. Mrs. Russell Allen Blanchard IV, president of Thalian Club, and Mr. Blanchard, along with mothers of the 2019 debutantes greeted guests in the ballroom of the Orangeburg Country Club.
Debutantes presented were Miss Annie Blair Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harris Benjamin Davis Jr., granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harris Benjamin Davis, and great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alec Taylor Brown, who were charter members. Davis was escorted by Cadet Weston Brown Davis. Miss Logan Mallory Teague, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Curtis Terry, was escorted by Mr. Jonathan Norris Strickland. Miss Mary Frances Scholle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Allen Scholle Jr., great-niece of Mr. William Clarence Zeigler Jr. and the late Mrs. Zeigler, was escorted by Mr. Jordan Mackenzie Hamlett.
A son recognized at the ball was Mr. Patrick Scoville Erwin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Latimer Erwin, grandson of Mrs. David Ladson Lybrand and the late Mr. Warren Noble Scoville. He escorted Miss Ashley Christine Walker.
One grandson was recognized, Cadet Alexander James Matheson Wannamaker III, son of Ms. Misti Roshto Wannamaker and Mr. Alexander James Matheson Wannamaker, grandson of Dr. Braxton Bryant Wannamaker and Dr. Valerie Louise Holmstrom, great-grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Elliott Wannamaker. He escorted Miss Grace Hannah Porter.
Thalian Club Chairman of the ball was Mrs. Harris Benjamin Davis Jr. Committee chairmen included: Mrs. Guy Watkins Best, Mrs. James Howard Shirer Jr., Mrs. Warren Ramsey Albergotti, Mrs. Tilden Frederick Riley III, Mrs. Alec Boyd McLeod III, Mrs. Samuel Latimer Erwin, Mrs. Scott Curtiss Terry, and Mrs. Jeffrey Coleman Axson. The Thalian debutante secretary is Mrs. Robert Frank McCurry Jr., Mrs. James Chesley Hunter Jr. is Thalian Secretary and Mrs. Stuart Hyman Marcus is club treasurer.
