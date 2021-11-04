Students volunteer talents for Halloween

South Carolina State University’s Henderson Davis Players put their talents on display at the EdVenture Children’s Museum’s Halloween celebration in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The SC State drama students were among 55 volunteers who turned out to engage EdVenture’s young guests. The Henderson Davis Players played roles and danced for the children. SC State’s participation was spearheaded by Gerald Hunt, technical director for the Drama Program.

“This experience is just an example of the kinds of partnerships that we are creating in the community to shine the light on the university, the program, and our wonderful students,” said Professor Ursula Robinson, SC State Drama Program coordinator and advisor to the Henderson Davis Players.

Also on Halloween, some members of the troupe returned to the SC State campus to help the Office of Student Life and Leadership with the annual Trunk or Treat event.

