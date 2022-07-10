 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Students awarded scholarships to SC State

  • 0

The Alpha Lambda Alumni Association, of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. has  announced the recipients of the Willie J. Heggins and Patrick L. Thomas Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship honors Mr. Heggins and Mr. Thomas’ contributions to educating young men and women in their respective communities. The scholarship is available to all students attending South Carolina State University who meet the requirements. This year’s recipients are: Hadyn Hines, Chandler Robertson and Curtis Hilton.

Hadyn Hines of Moncks Corner is an incoming 2022 freshman. Hines, an honor graduate of Berkeley High School, will be in the Emily Clyburn Honors College and participate on the cheerleading team. She plans to major in biology/pre-medical with plans of becoming a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Hines is the daughter of Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jesse Hines and Dr. Nicole Brevard-Hines.

SCSU expecting largest freshman class in years

Chandler Robertson of Columbia is an incoming 2022 freshman. Robertson is a graduate of Ridgeview High School. He has volunteered at various community service agencies and also participated in the Kappa League, a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. mentoring program for young men. Robertson will major in Physical Education with the goal of becoming a teacher and coach. He will also continue his football career as a SC State Bulldog team member. Robertson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie and Dana Robertson.

People are also reading…

S.C. sales tax holiday kicks off Aug. 5

Curtis Hilton of Blythewood will also be an incoming 2022 freshman at SC State University. He is an honor graduate of Blythewood High School and a highly-awarded football player. Hilton will continue his football career as a SC State Bulldog team member. He will major in marketing with a minor in performing arts/theatre. Hilton is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Hilton Sr. and Deitre Hilton.

+2 
Hadyn Hines

Hadyn Hines
+2 
Chandler Robertson

Chandler Robertson
+2 
Curtis Hilton

Curtis Hilton
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News