Students awarded scholarships to SC State

The Alpha Lambda Alumni Association, of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. has announced the recipients of the Willie J. Heggins and Patrick L. Thomas Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship honors Mr. Heggins and Mr. Thomas’ contributions to educating young men and women in their respective communities. The scholarship is available to all students attending South Carolina State University who meet the requirements. This year’s recipients are: Hadyn Hines, Chandler Robertson and Curtis Hilton.

Hadyn Hines of Moncks Corner is an incoming 2022 freshman. Hines, an honor graduate of Berkeley High School, will be in the Emily Clyburn Honors College and participate on the cheerleading team. She plans to major in biology/pre-medical with plans of becoming a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Hines is the daughter of Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jesse Hines and Dr. Nicole Brevard-Hines.

Chandler Robertson of Columbia is an incoming 2022 freshman. Robertson is a graduate of Ridgeview High School. He has volunteered at various community service agencies and also participated in the Kappa League, a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. mentoring program for young men. Robertson will major in Physical Education with the goal of becoming a teacher and coach. He will also continue his football career as a SC State Bulldog team member. Robertson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie and Dana Robertson.

Curtis Hilton of Blythewood will also be an incoming 2022 freshman at SC State University. He is an honor graduate of Blythewood High School and a highly-awarded football player. Hilton will continue his football career as a SC State Bulldog team member. He will major in marketing with a minor in performing arts/theatre. Hilton is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Hilton Sr. and Deitre Hilton.