Statewide contest looking for students to design new logo

COLUMBIA -- The United States Attorney's Office is sponsoring the 17th annual Project Safe Neighborhoods logo contest. The statewide contest welcomes students to illustrate how we can help prevent gun violence in our schools by designing a logo for use on upcoming PSN publications.

The contest is open to all South Carolina grade school students and entries will be categorized into four grade divisions: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 grades. A winner will be selected from each of the four divisions, and each division winner will receive $50. An overall winning logo or meme will be chosen from the four division winners and will receive an additional $50 for a total of $100.

The winning entries will be selected by “The Insiders,” a select group of students from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, who travel throughout the state encouraging children and promoting community awareness of the consequences of juvenile crime. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association Foundation will be providing the awards to the winners.