SCSU grad fulfills dreams in mechanical engineering

Ever since Joshua Johnson was in high school, he always dreamed of becoming a technician. Johnson, a native of Cameron, loved everything about engineering and took the steps he needed to achieve his goals in his academic career at South Carolina State University.

On Friday, Dec. 17, he reaped the benefit of his hard work and dedication when he walked across the Smith Hammond Middleton stage at SC State’s 2021 Fall Commencement to receive his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Johnson, 27, is a proud Bulldog who was a part of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and a member of SC State’s bowling club on campus. During his free time, he would hang out in the Student Center to bowl and socialize. This is where he met most of his friends.

“It was an honor to be a part of NSBE. I got to meet other students with STEM majors, so it was pretty engaging,” Johnson said. “With my major, I want to be able to help people. I want to continue to grow in my field, as well as disperse my knowledge to those who are coming up because engineering means everything to me.”

From 2017 to 2020, Johnson did work study for SC State’s 1890 Research & Extension program. He was also able to work with one of his former professors in the nuclear engineering program.

“The engineering program here is amazing. Some of my colleagues at 1890 were from different majors, and me being the only mechanical engineer helped me to gain knowledge about other types of engineering, as well as share my knowledge,” he said. “I’d like to thank everyone I’ve encountered here, especially the ones who motivated me and got me through this journey.”

The professors and students Johnson encountered on SC State’s campus played a huge part in shaping the man he is today. He gave thanks to faculty members like Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for the 1890 Research & Extension Program. He also gave props to staff members he met at the Student Center over the years including Student Center manager Johnny Goodwin and residence security officer, Bernard George.

“SC State helped me to build more confidence. I’m a quiet guy and I usually stay to myself, but being on this campus helped me open up more. Being here also helped me to be more driven and to pursue my goals of becoming a technician,” Johnson said.

Johnson described his job hunt as being very tedious, but with the help of SC State’s career center and guidance from his professors, he was able to land a job at Pfizer as a bioprocess technician. He starts immediately after the new year in January.

“Along with my professors, I’d also like to thank God and my family who inspired me to never give up, who inspired me to keep pushing and chasing my dreams,” he said.

