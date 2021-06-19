SCHOOL NEWS

Irick completes

HARTSVILLE ─ Joceline Fayona Irick of Orangeburg received her certificate of completion for Accelerate, the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics virtual engineering program May 15, 2021.

Irick, of the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions, will attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Accelerate is funded through the South Carolina General Assembly and corporate partnerships. The program emphasizes mastery of the foundational tools of engineering, such as physics, calculus, and chemistry, but also places significant emphasis on real-world, team-based projects, creativity, and communication.