SCHOOL NEWS

Clark Middle names
NJHS students
William J. Clark Middle School has announced those students who have been inducted into its 2020-2021 National Junior Honor Society.
Seventh grade: Ariel Bryan, Destiny Clowney, Jada Coaxum, Aundrianna Evans, Leonides Evans, Jordan Frazier, Erin Glover, Xion Goldsmith, Anasimi Isa, Xavier Jamison, Kamari Kelly, Noah Lee, Jasmine Lucas, Douglas Moyd, Judah Patrick, Destiny Plush, TaMya Rucker, Madison Ryant
Eighth grader: Jaden Brown, Kayleigh Corbett, Riley Glenn, Lamya Johnson, Alysia Nelson, Dhruvi Patel, Xzavier Rivera, Tiana Whetstone
Three graduate
from GSSM
HARTSVILLE -- Willow Curtis, Christian Ihekweazu and Anavami Isa graduated from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics on May 22, 2021, at the GSSM Campus.
Curtis, child of David C. Hatt and Laura B. Curtis-Hatt, will attend Clemson University.
Ihekweazu, child of Stanley Ihekweazu and Chinyeaka Ihekweazu, will attend Clemson University.
Isa, child of Saliman Isa and Oniza Isa, will attend the University of South Carolina.
Irick completes
GSSM's virtual
engineering
program
HARTSVILLE ─ Joceline Fayona Irick of Orangeburg received her certificate of completion for Accelerate, the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics virtual engineering program May 15, 2021.
Irick, of the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions, will attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Accelerate is funded through the South Carolina General Assembly and corporate partnerships. The program emphasizes mastery of the foundational tools of engineering, such as physics, calculus, and chemistry, but also places significant emphasis on real-world, team-based projects, creativity, and communication.