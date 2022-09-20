 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

SCAC to award scholarship to Calhoun County student

  • 0

The South Carolina Association of Counties announced its annual Board of Directors Scholarship Program. This program will award $2,500 scholarships on an annual basis to graduating high school seniors who are residents from counties chosen by lot by the Association. Since Calhoun County was selected in the draw for 2023, one scholarship will be awarded to a resident of Calhoun County.

Applicants for the SCAC Board of Directors Scholarship must be planning to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall of 2023. All applicants must complete an application form and write an essay on their aspirations and goals. Two letters of recommendation are also required.

Scholarship notices and application forms have been sent to Calhoun County high schools and students may apply online via http://www.sccounties.org/scac-scholarships.

People are also reading…

The application deadline is February 1, 2023. The recipient will be selected by an SCAC Scholarship Selection Committee in April.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News