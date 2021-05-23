S.C. State Fair names B-E student among its 2021 scholarship recipients

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Fair has named its Ride of Your Life Scholarship recipients for 2021.

The fair annually awards 50 scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university, or technical college in the state. The $6,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.

Chesley Osborne, of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, earned one of 50 scholarships given.

“We are overjoyed to honor and reward these outstanding students,” State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith said. “Educating the state’s youth remains a priority of the fair, and we are thrilled to continue that mission, even after our past year challenged by a world-wide pandemic that greatly affected the S.C. State Fair and our industry.”

The scholarships must be used at a public or private South Carolina college, university, or technical college and may cover tuition or other educational expenses like on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.