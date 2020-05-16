S.C. State Fair names 2020 scholarship recipients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Fair has named its "Ride of Your Life Scholarship" recipients for 2020.

The fair annually awards 50 scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university, or technical college in the state. The $6,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.

“We are delighted to honor and reward these outstanding students,” State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith said. “Educating the state’s youth remains a priority of the fair, and we are thrilled to continue that mission. Our scholarship winners exemplify the academic excellence within our state schools.”

The scholarships must be used at a public or private South Carolina college, university, or technical college and may cover tuition or other educational expenses like on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.

Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

The fair has awarded nearly $4 million in scholarships since beginning the Ride of Your Life Scholarship program in 1997.