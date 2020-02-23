2020 S.C. Novel Prize now open

The 2020 South Carolina Novel Prize is now open for submissions, and this year’s competition will be judged by Stephanie Powell Watts.

The biennial contest is sponsored by the South Carolina Arts Commission, the College of Charleston Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, SC State Library, SC Humanities, and Hub City Press.

Watts is the author of the novel, "No One Is Coming to Save Us," and a short story collection, "We Are Taking Only What We Need," which won the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. Her short fiction has been included in two volumes of the "Best New Stories from the South" anthology and honored with a Pushcart Prize. Born in the foothills of North Carolina, with a PhD from the University of Missouri and a BA from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, she now lives with her husband and son in Pennsylvania, where she is an associate professor at Lehigh University.

The South Carolina Novel Prize (formerly the First Novel Prize) is open to any South Carolina writer, including those who have never had a novel published and those who have been published. The contest is highly competitive. Applicants’ works are reviewed anonymously by panelists who make their judgments on the basis of artistic merit and narrowed through two rounds of judging. Five novels will be judged in a third round by Watts.

