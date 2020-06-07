Orangeburg students graduate from SCSDB

SPARTANBURG – Jayquan Jenkins and Lillian Elmore of Orangeburg have graduated from the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind.
Jayquan Jenkins
Jayquan Jenkins was named the 2019-2020 Outstanding Senior in the School for the Blind. He was selected to receive the Norman Pulliam Scholarship Award and has been accepted to SC State University.
Jenkins received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award and the West Point Leadership Award this year. He was named the School for the Blind Athlete of the Year three times during his time at SCSDB.
Jenkins was a member of the track, basketball, goalball, and football teams. He participated in the School for the Blind Student Council and the Leo Club (a youth organization of Lions Clubs International). He was named Mr. SCSDB and a recipient of the Principal’s Award.
“This school has taught me a lot about social skills and how to adjust and get to know people,” said Jayquan. “I’m more social now and very talkative!”
Jayquan is the son of Laveesha Jenkins of Orangeburg.
Lillian Elmore
Lillian Elmore received The Robert and Ruth Joan Millard Memorial Scholarship. She would like to work in retail assisting with marketing displays and customer service.
While in school, Lillian participated in Special Olympics bowling, basketball, track and field, soccer, cheerleading, and the scrapbook club. She worked on the school yearbook and volunteered on the school campus and in the community. She obtained job shadowing experience at Carolina Garden World in Spartanburg through a partnership with the SC Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. She developed independent living skills and received character education through the school’s residential life program.
Lillian finds just about everything fun. She said, “I like to talk with my friends. I like to sing and dance with my friends. Everything is fun!”
Lillian is the daughter of Victoria and Derrick Elmore of Orangeburg.
The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind is the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf or blind. It offers pre K-12 educational programs on its main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state. For more information, go to www.scsdb.org or call the school’s toll-free number at 1-888-447-2732.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!