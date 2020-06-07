Orangeburg students graduate from SCSDB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPARTANBURG – Jayquan Jenkins and Lillian Elmore of Orangeburg have graduated from the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind.

Jayquan Jenkins

Jayquan Jenkins was named the 2019-2020 Outstanding Senior in the School for the Blind. He was selected to receive the Norman Pulliam Scholarship Award and has been accepted to SC State University.

Jenkins received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award and the West Point Leadership Award this year. He was named the School for the Blind Athlete of the Year three times during his time at SCSDB.

Jenkins was a member of the track, basketball, goalball, and football teams. He participated in the School for the Blind Student Council and the Leo Club (a youth organization of Lions Clubs International). He was named Mr. SCSDB and a recipient of the Principal’s Award.

“This school has taught me a lot about social skills and how to adjust and get to know people,” said Jayquan. “I’m more social now and very talkative!”

Jayquan is the son of Laveesha Jenkins of Orangeburg.

Lillian Elmore