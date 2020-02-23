Orangeburg Civic Ballet awards scholarships

The Orangeburg Civic Ballet Board of Directors has awarded its annual scholarships to three local students. The Eddie and Adele Watkins Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Courtney Rich of Orangeburg. The Myrtle McDaniel Memorial Scholarship was awarded to T’Nya Yarbrough of Orangeburg and the Dr. Ann V. Hurst Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Lily-Katherine Felkel of Elloree.
Rich, the daughter of Joe and Lena Rich, is a freshman at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. She is a dance major with a minor in business. She studied dance at Tamalyn’s Dance Centre for 11 years. She has studied several different styles of dance including ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, hip hop and contemporary (modern and lyrical). Rich was a member of the Orangeburg Civic Ballet for nine years. Rich was accepted to the University of North Carolina School of Arts for her senior year of high school to study her dance skills on a more intensive level. When she is not dancing, she loves to create choreography, write poetry and draw. She also loves to bake and cook.
Yarbrough, the daughter of Kurtis and Tonya Yarbrough, is an 11th grade honor roll student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. She started taking dance at Tamalyn’s Dance Centre at the age of 3. She studies several genres of dance including ballet, pointe, contemporary, jazz and hip hop. She has been a member of the Orangeburg Civic Ballet for eight years. In addition to dance, Yarbrough is a varsity cheerleader, a member of the Helen Sheffield Confederated Club for Girls and a member of the NAACP Youth Division. She also enjoys soccer and running track. She wishes to major in early childhood and minor in dance.
You have free articles remaining.
Felkel, the daughter of Nicholas and Michelle Felkel, is a seventh grade honor student at Orangeburg Preparatory School. She started taking dance at Tamalyn’s Dance Centre at the age of 3. She studies ballet, pointe, tap, contemporary, (modern and lyrical), jazz, and hip hop. Felkel has been a member of The Orangeburg Civic Ballet for 6 years. In addition to dance Felkel is on the math and quiz bowl teams, as well as the OP school dance team. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, baking and shopping.
Orangeburg Civic Ballet now offers three scholarships each year:
- The Dr. Ann V. Hurst Memorial Scholarship is for students 9-12 years of age.
- The Myrtle McDaniel Memorial Scholarship is for students 14 years of age through high school seniors
- The Eddie and Adele Watkins Memorial Scholarship is for the collegiate student.
These scholarships are to be used to further a young dancers’ education in the arts
To learn more, visit www.orangeburgcivicballet.org.