Orangeburg Civic Ballet awards scholarships

The Orangeburg Civic Ballet Board of Directors has awarded its annual scholarships to three local students. The Eddie and Adele Watkins Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Courtney Rich of Orangeburg. The Myrtle McDaniel Memorial Scholarship was awarded to T’Nya Yarbrough of Orangeburg and the Dr. Ann V. Hurst Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Lily-Katherine Felkel of Elloree.

Rich, the daughter of Joe and Lena Rich, is a freshman at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. She is a dance major with a minor in business. She studied dance at Tamalyn’s Dance Centre for 11 years. She has studied several different styles of dance including ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, hip hop and contemporary (modern and lyrical). Rich was a member of the Orangeburg Civic Ballet for nine years. Rich was accepted to the University of North Carolina School of Arts for her senior year of high school to study her dance skills on a more intensive level. When she is not dancing, she loves to create choreography, write poetry and draw. She also loves to bake and cook.