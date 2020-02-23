OPS students take honors
OPS students take honors

OPS students place in Literary Meet

Orangeburg Preparatory School students participated in this year’s SCISA Literary Meet and placed in several events. Ramsey Albergotti won a second place trophy for Middle School Oral Interpretation. Lara Pugh placed second in High School Girls Extemporaneous Speaking and John Wren Best won first place in the High School Boys competition. Jace Hiers won third place in Oral Interpretation. Pictured, from left, are Ramsey Albergotti, Lara Pugh, Shannon S. McAlister, John Wren Best and Jace Hiers.
OPS students take honors at SCISA State Debate Meet

Orangeburg Preparatory School hosted this year’s SCISA State Debate Meet. There were 12 schools and 86 teams that came from across South Carolina to compete in the Middle School, Novice and Varsity divisions. Several Orangeburg Preparatory Schools students placed in the tournament: In the Middle School Division - Ramsey Albergotti and Lucy Flaherty placed fifth; Gunnar Altman and Jack McConnell came in sixth place. In the High School Novice Division - Lara Pugh and Landon Toole came in seventh; John Wren Best and Harper Sanders placed ninth. Lara Pugh, pictured at left, won a position on the SCISA All-star Novice team for 2020-2021; Landon Toole is also pictured..
